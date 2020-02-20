Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Sidoti from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.80% from the company’s current price.

CMD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

