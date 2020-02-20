Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

CPA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Copa has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.