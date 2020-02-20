Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSV. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $51,948 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

