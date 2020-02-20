Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

