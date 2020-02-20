CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $109.00 at Deutsche Bank

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 902,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,948,000 after purchasing an additional 104,635 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 263,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

