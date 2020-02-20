SunTrust Banks Increases DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $152.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus decreased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.45. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

