Deutsche Bank Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $157.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after acquiring an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

