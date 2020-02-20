SunTrust Banks Increases Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $135.00

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

