H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by the tax industry that has been growing since 2005. The company has undertaken several initiatives to boost both assisted and DIY businesses. The company continues to focus on competitive pricing, investment in product innovation and user experience improvement. The company's solid cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on H&R Block's bottom line, thereby affecting its share price, which has underperformed its industry over the past year. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HRB opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

