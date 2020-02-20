Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.50 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

