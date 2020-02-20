Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

