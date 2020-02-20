Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.57.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.68.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
