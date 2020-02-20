Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Cfra

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

LM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

LM opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

