Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.40% from the stock’s previous close.

KOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Koppers stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $714.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Koppers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 5,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

