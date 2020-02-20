Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

EXK stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.34. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

