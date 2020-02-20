Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Strong-Buy

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial’s earnings per share of $1.80 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. The bottom line improved 41.7%. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. It has been continually investing to increase efficiency, improve risk profile and enhance product offerings. First American should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased traction in P&C business. The company has been actively investing in its core business and valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has strong balance sheet and engages in effective capital deployment. It expects 2020 to be a good year for the purchase market. However, increasing expenses due to higher operating expenses and interests are a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

