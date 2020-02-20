Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Hold

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported solid fourth-quarter revenues driven by strong product demand and efficient execution. The company continues to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive top-line growth. Acquisitions, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral are driving growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

GDDY stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,597. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Godaddy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Godaddy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 129,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Godaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 129,914 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Godaddy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 52,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

