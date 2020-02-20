Deutsche Bank Lowers Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target to $43.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.
NYSE GO opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $9,750,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.
