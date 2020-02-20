Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
NYSE HNP opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.
About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
