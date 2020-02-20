Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE HNP opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

