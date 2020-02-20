Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $917.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.95, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,677. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.