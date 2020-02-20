Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

