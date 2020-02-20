Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.11% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.