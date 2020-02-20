Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,057. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

