Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 976.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 141,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.