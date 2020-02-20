Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $72,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $767,776.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,607 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $225.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.92.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

