Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDMV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $33.94 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

