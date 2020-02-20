Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,775 shares of company stock worth $10,077,963 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.