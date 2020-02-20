Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 356,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 252,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 270,311 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

