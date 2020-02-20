Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Roper Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $387.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $310.91 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

