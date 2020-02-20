Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of D stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

