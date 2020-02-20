Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 58.75%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

