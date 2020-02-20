Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €38.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.25 ($42.15).

GBF stock opened at €33.98 ($39.51) on Monday. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €34.94 ($40.63). The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

