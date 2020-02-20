Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €34.00 ($39.53) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.88 ($37.08).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €28.51 ($33.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.10 and a 200-day moving average of €26.86. Duerr has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

