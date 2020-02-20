Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.10 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.10 ($174.53) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €144.22 ($167.70).

Shares of DB1 opened at €157.20 ($182.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €154.25 ($179.36).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

