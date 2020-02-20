Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €144.22 ($167.70).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €157.20 ($182.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a twelve month high of €154.25 ($179.36).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

