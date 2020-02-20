Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.31 ($75.94).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €61.10 ($71.05) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €63.99 and its 200-day moving average is €64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

