UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €116.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €116.00 ($134.88) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.00 ($122.09).

DG stock opened at €106.75 ($124.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.78. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

