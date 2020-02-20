UBS Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.49. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

