Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The company has a market cap of $367.13 million and a PE ratio of 69.43. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.14.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

