Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electromed in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

