Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.23. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

