FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Issued By Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE:GIL opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.