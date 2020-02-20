Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.36.

Shares of ENB opened at C$55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$43.02 and a 52 week high of C$57.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

