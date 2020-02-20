Gildan Activewear Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$30.81 and a 1-year high of C$53.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.37.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

