Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

AM stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

