ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

