Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOD. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.50 million, a PE ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

