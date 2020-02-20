FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

