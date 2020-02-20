Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

TEX stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 481,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Terex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.54%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

