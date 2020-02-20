Cascades (CAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.20.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Earnings History for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

