Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAUR stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

